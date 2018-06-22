ALTON - The Madison County Grants Committee decided against moving forward with the possibility of the Community of Sunnybrook receiving a grant Wednesday afternoon after the project received the lowest score of the three projects submitting applications.

The $10 million development of Sunnybrook has received attention over the last month after city officials released a statement against the seven-acre, 40-unit family community, an action which was addressed by both supporters and opponents Wednesday.

After hearing passionate arguments from both those for and against Sunnybrook, the committee assured those in attendance that the recent attention the project has received in no way impacted the project receiving the lowest scoring application, which was received by the committee in February.

Dr. Ed Hightower, owner of EBJJ LLC, the company behind the project, said that while he doesn’t agree with the scoring he respects the committee's process.

“I disagree with this decision vehemently, but I respect the process,” Hightower said. “I would never put this county in a position that you’re going to be accused of doing something unfairly for my project. My project stands on its own merit.”

A Granite City project to redevelop the old YMCA building into lofts with commercial space scored the highest of the three projects at 74, followed by a Highland Villas with a score of 68 and Sunnybrook at 45.

