EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County Grand Jury has indicted twin brothers from Wood River on Involuntary Manslaughter charges for their role in the death of South Roxana resident John Gleason, 43, following a fight outside a bar in Alton earlier this year.

Adam H. Hosford and Aaron M. Hosford were originally facing charges of Aggravated Battery and Mob Action following a fight around 3 a.m. on May 3, 2015, outside of Danny’s Lounge. They had been charged with punching and kicking Gleason about the head and body multiple times during the fight. Gleason was transported to a local hospital as a result of his injuries and later died on June 6, 2015.

Following Gleason’s death, the State's Attorney's Office began presenting evidence to the Grand Jury to determine if the Hosfords would face additional, more serious charges. The Grand Jury has been hearing evidence in the case for several weeks and indicted the brothers this afternoon on Involuntary Manslaughter (Class 3 felony) and Obstructing Justice (Class 4 felony) charges. Both men are accused of concealing physical evidence, their clothing and shoes, from the Alton Police Department. Additionally, Aaron Hosford faces one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class 4 felony) for cocaine. Article continues after sponsor message The investigation revealed the Hosfords and Gleason got into a verbal dispute that escalated into a violent altercation that left Gleason injured. The Grand Jury reviewed medical evidence from the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office, photographs and statements from witnesses and police officers who were present at the scene. It is not believed that the men had any previous contact before the dispute. Maximum penalty for a Class 3 felony is 2-5 years in prison; maximum for a Class 4 felony is 1-3 years in prison. Involuntary Manslaughter does carry the potential for an extended term of 5-10 years in prison. The Grand Jury indictment supersedes the previous charges. The $100,000 bond set in May remains in effect. The defendants are currently out on bond. The investigation does remain open; anyone with any information on the incident should contact the Alton Police Department. These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

