Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons has filed charges against a 27-year-old man in connection with a series of armed robberies this week in Granite City.

Ryan L. Eastling, 27, was charged today with three counts of Armed Robbery, a Class X felony. At around 1:40 a.m. on June 14, 2015, Eastling robbed the first of his three victims, a male who had arrived home and was sitting in his car. Within the next 90 minutes, there were two additional armed robberies in the general area, all involving individuals who were in their vehicles.

As police investigated the robberies, a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle, a brown Suburban, was reported on Washington Avenue in Granite City. It fled from police, driving into neighboring Madison, Illinois, where it crashed into a building. The suspect, Eastling, fled the scene. Upon further investigation by officers with the Granite City Police Department, it was determined that the Suburban had been reported stolen during a recent carjacking in St. Louis City and that Eastling was a suspect in a number of other incidents in the area. Further, he was currently in a local hospital being treated for injuries that were potentially sustained during the multiple robberies he is accused of committing in the metropolitan area. Charges are expected in the St. Louis cases.

Bond was set at $150,000 for each of the armed robbery charges by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. If convicted, the maximum penalty for a Class X felony is 6-30 years in prison.

“We are fortunate that no one was seriously injured during this man’s crime spree,” said State's Attorney Tom Gibbons who thanked police officers from Granite City and St. Louis City for their work in quickly solving the crimes. “We need our citizens to feel safe in their homes as well as their vehicles.”

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.