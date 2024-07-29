HIGHLAND — Annalyse Richter was crowned the 2024 Miss Madison County Fair Queen by retiring Queen Laini Bock during the pageant held on July 27, 2024, at the county fairgrounds in Highland. The event also saw Brooklyn Carter named Jr. Miss and Lyric Daniels of Collinsville awarded the title of Little Miss Madison County Fair.

"Our 2024 queen family is complete," said a pageant spokesperson, celebrating the culmination of the competition.

The pageant, a highlight of the Madison County Fair, draws contestants from across the county, providing a platform for young women to showcase their talents and community spirit. This year’s event continued the tradition, with participants vying for titles in various age categories.

Article continues after sponsor message

The newly crowned queens will represent Madison County at various events and functions throughout the year, promoting the fair and engaging with the community.

The Madison County Fair, an annual event held in Highland, features a variety of attractions including agricultural exhibits, entertainment, and competitions.

The crowning of the fair queens is always one of the most anticipated events, celebrating the achievements and poise of local young women.

More like this:

Related Video: