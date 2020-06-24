EDWARDSVILLE — Diaper changing stations and lactation rooms are now located in the majority of Madison County buildings.

Prior to this year, Madison County had only a few diaper changing stations in its public restrooms. Now, both the men’s and women’s restrooms, in the Administration Building, Courthouse, Criminal Justice Center, Wood River Facility and annex building have pull-down changing tables mounted in the handicap accessible stalls for public use.

“A new law required us to install baby changing tables in both men’s and women’s restrooms starting Jan. 1,” Facilities Director Rob Schmidt said. “We installed 38 throughout county facilities.”

Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the move makes county facilities more “family friendly.”

“This makes a difference for that mom or dad who has the toddler or infant with them when they visit county buildings,” Prenzler said. ”It also makes the visit more convenient rather than going back to the car, especially when it’s too hot or cold out.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The new lactation rooms give breastfeeding mothers who visit or work for Madison County a private space.

Schmidt said that the county installed a lactation room in the cafeteria of the Administration Building, which includes a sofa, table and chair. He said there are also lactation spaces in the Courthouse and CJC building.

The material and labor costs for the new diaper changing stations was around $115 each. The cost of each lactation rooms was around $1,500.

There were some minimal upgrades done to the three lactation rooms already located at the Wood River Facility as well.

“Anyone who brings a baby to a county facility should feel comfortable when they are in the building,” Schmidt said. “By adding changing tables it prevents people from changing a baby or toddler’s diaper on a dirty floor, sink or balanced on their lap. The lactation room gives added privacy to anyone who wants it.”

Prenzler said the changes were an important improvement.

More like this: