MADISON COUNTY - The St. Louis Clean Air Partnership has issued an air quality alert for the St. Louis metropolitan area including Madison County from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT Friday, July 12, 2024.

The alert, which forecasts an Orange air quality level, indicates that maximum ozone concentrations are expected to reach levels that pose a health risk.

Ground-level ozone, the contaminant in question, can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, and individuals with respiratory problems. As air quality deteriorates, the risk of adverse health effects increases.

Article continues after sponsor message

The St. Louis Clean Air Partnership recommends reducing outdoor physical activity during the alert period.

Telecommuting, carpooling, or utilizing public transit is encouraged for those with regularly scheduled workdays. Additionally, residents are advised to avoid excessive idling and to refrain from topping off fuel when refueling motor vehicles.

Using gasoline-powered lawn equipment should be minimized or postponed until late in the day.

For further information, individuals can visit the St. Louis Clean Air Partnership's website at http://cleanair-stlouis.com/.

More like this: