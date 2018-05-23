WOOD RIVER — The demand for more skilled workers and the trades continues to increase and Madison County would like to offer businesses the opportunity to take advantage of customized training programs for new and existing employees.

Madison County Employment and Training Department offers businesses the opportunity to receive funding to help meet the needs for a skilled and trained workforce

Director of Employment and Training Tony Fuhrmann said businesses and their workforce needs are the final customers for the programs administered by his department.

“The businesses in Madison County are seeking a trained, skilled workforce to help meet their production needs and performance goals,” Fuhrmann said. “Our role is assisting those businesses in finding, developing and retaining that workforce.”

Fuhrmann said his department is involved with a variety of services offered to businesses.

“We offer help with recruitment, applicant assessment, job postings, job fairs, and other specialized training programs, including On-the-Job training, Apprenticeships, and Incumbent Worker Training,” he said.

During the past year, Employment and Training, which received funding through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, partnered with Phillip’s 66 and U.S. Steel to provide applicant assessment. The department tested at its Wood River office as well as onsite in Roxana and Granite City.

“The department assessed more than 900 individuals for both these companies,” Fuhrmann said.

Employment and Training partners with local community colleges, technical schools, universities, and other training providers to build the talent pipeline for area businesses.

Sarah Lorio, work-based learning coordinator, stressed three programs that helps businesses with funds to train or retain their workforce.

On-the-Job Training — Helps companies to save on hiring and training costs.

Registered Apprenticeships — A benefit for employers in that it provides a pipeline of skilled workers with industry-specific training and hands-on experience. Apprenticeship programs are customizable to match an employer’s need and highly flexible in order to meet an employer’s changing requirements.

Incumbent Worker Training Program (IWT) — Helps businesses effectively train and retain employees by providing skills upgrades and process improvement. The IWT assists a company by helping them remain competitive, increase profits and support businesses growth through its improved employee workforce.

-Visit Employment and Training online at http://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/employment_and_training/index.php or contact Lorio at skray@madison.il.us or 618-296-4306 for more information.

