Job seekers and employers seeking the Alton area Madison County Employment and Training Department for business and job seeking services will need to visit them at their new location in the East Alton Plaza at 612 W. St. Louis Avenue.

On June 28, the department will move from their old location at 88-90 North Port Drive in Alton, where they had been located for the past 14 years, to the new site. The relocation not only affects this department but also includes other agencies housed within the Southwestern Illinois WorkNet

Center, including the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

"We are very happy to join the other businesses and agencies at the East Alton Plaza. Our new location will offer all of the same familiar services to the community. Our goal is to continue to provide leadership in meeting the workforce needs of the area", said David Stoecklin, the Executive Director for the Madison County Employment and Training Department.

Stoecklin also remarked, "We hope to continue our friendly and personal service to the community. It has always been our goal to reach out and assist with the labor needs of business, and while doing so, help those looking for new or better employment opportunity."

The Madison County Employment and Training Department has offered services to both businesses and job seekers in the Madison-Bond County area for more than 39 years. They are federally funded through the Workforce Investment Act and various other grants. They provide quality assistance in job search, career counseling, job training, resume writing, and offer a

diversity of workshops to the unemployed, those who desire career advancement or those needing help in making career choices. A self-service resource center lab is open to the public during regular business hours and staff is always available to help.

Employers may utilize the department to find, test, and interview prospective employees at no cost. The Department also provides employee customer service training to local businesses as a fee for service. Area businesses may benefit from labor market facts and tax incentive information readily available through the Department.

Serving as a "human resource department" for new and growing businesses in the area, the Department has experienced much success in connecting businesses with qualified workers. Alan Dunstan, Chairman of the Madison County Board, has nothing but praise for the service offered by the Madison County Employment and Training Department. Dunstan said, "The help that is

offered by the Employment and Training Department has been consistently at the highest level. I know how they have worked with new businesses to assist in getting workers to staff their operations. And I have heard from these businesses about their satisfaction with the employees referred through the workforce system".

Dunstan said, "It is critical to our economy to have services available to business that will not only attract new employment opportunities, but also showcase our great workforce potential. The labor force is key to attracting new jobs to Madison County, and the Employment and Training Department are doing great work in furthering our economic base."

The East Alton field office of the Madison County Employment and Training Department is open from 8:30am-4:30pm Monday thru Friday. In addition to the East Alton location, the Department is housed in the Southwestern Illinois WorkNet Centers in Granite City at 544 Niedringhaus Avenue, Building 102; at the Glen Carbon Southwestern Illinois WorkNet Center at 50 Kriege Farm Road and at the Bond County/Greenville Southwestern Illinois WorkNet Center at 209 North Third Street.

