WOOD RIVER - The Madison County Emergency Management Agency is preparing to hold a full scale exercise which will be testing many emergency response capabilities. Many of the region’s hospitals and first response agencies will be participating in the exercise, which will take place on Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Edwardsville.

In total, there will be over 20 agencies participating in the exercise that will take place on part of the Norfolk Southern Railway Company property on State Route 111. Planning of the exercise has been in the works for several months, which included the City of Edwardsville hosting a tabletop exercise at their new public safety facility this spring to assist in the development of the full-scale exercise.

The exercise, which will be held in conjunction with Norfolk Southern Railway Company, will utilize a special railcar used in training emergency responders and will allow local fire departments, along with the Madison County HazMat Team, to get hands on experience in dealing with a railcar incident. The scenario will also involve a school bus crash simulation, which will allow EMS first responders the opportunity to test their skills.

The Edwardsville School District will also be part of the exercise, to test student reunification procedures in the wake of a bus incident. Area hospitals will simulate taking in patients from the staged crash site as well. The exercise is set to begin at 8:00am and will last until approximately noon.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency identifies hazards and vulnerabilities within the corporate limits of Madison County and provides coordination to effectively prepare for, respond to, and recover from all natural and manmade emergencies and disasters regardless of size, or complexity. This Agency will take appropriate action in accordance with established Emergency Operational Plans to mitigate any harm to the citizens or property in Madison County.

