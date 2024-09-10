COLLINSVILLE - At approximately 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, Madison County Sheriff's Deputies, with assistance from the Collinsville Police Department, responded to reports of shots fired in the 8900 block of Rene Avenue in unincorporated Collinsville.

Preliminary information indicates that a subject was shot and is currently being treated at a St. Louis area hospital. Authorities have stated that the individuals involved in the incident are known to each other, and there is no evidence to suggest that this was a random act of violence.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Detectives are actively investigating the incident. Further details have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.