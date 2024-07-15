EDWARDSVILLE – Sheriff Jeff Connor of the Madison County Sheriff's Office recently presented multiple deputies with a Certificate of Recognition for their exemplary service at a ceremony. The deputies were honored for their outstanding police work, enforcement actions, investigative skills, and life-saving efforts over the past couple of months.

In addition to the recognition ceremony, Madison County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chris Alfaro participated in a Hero’s Week event at the Troy Tri-Township Park. The event provided an opportunity for the sheriff's office to engage with the youth in the community, a goal that Alfaro and the sheriff's office said it values highly.

"We love having opportunities to engage with the youth in our community," a statement from the sheriff's office read.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies demonstrate they are Difference Makers in the community.

These recent activities highlight the commitment and dedication of the Madison County Sheriff's Office to both exceptional law enforcement and community involvement.

