HIGHLAND - Mark Becker emerged the winner in the Madison County Fairground Demolition Derby this past weekend in Highland.

In the end, the battle for the title was between Becker and Derek Burns, a well-known competitor in Demo Derby circles. Becker pushed Burns into the wall and kept him there to capture the championship.

The stands were packed for the demo derby. The second night offered both cars and lawn mowers in competition. The previous night was the Combine Demolition Derby event.

Related Video:

Madison County Fair Combine Demolition Derby 2017

 