Madison County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Continue Uninterrupted

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Health Department (MCHD) announces that the scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinics will continue uninterrupted this week at various locations throughout Madison County. The Pfizer vaccine will be the only one offered at this week's clinics.

MCHD will hold vaccination clinics as follows: Collinsville, April 13th, 15th, 16th, & 17th

Godfrey, April 13th

Granite City, April 17th Vaccinations are by appointment only. The green appointment link can be found at www.madisonchd.org. Madison County vaccine appointments are available for anyone who is 16 years of age or older and who lives or works in Illinois. Individuals will be asked to show proof of Illinois residency or proof of Illinois employment. Minors who are 16-17 years old are only eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, must show a photo ID (e.g. driver's license, school ID, etc.) and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to their appointment. Additional details are listed on the scheduling link. If someone needs assistance scheduling their appointment, please call (618) 650-8445 Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:30pm.