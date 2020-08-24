EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County COVID-19 positivity rates remain high with a three-day average of 9.93 percent released on Sunday. The seven-day positivity rate is 11.57 percent and the 10-day average is 10.24 percent.

The COVID-19 positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. As more and more people are being tested, the focus is shifting to the positivity rate - how many of those tested are actually infected.

There were 65 new positive COVID-19 cases announced on Sunday. Ninety lives have been lost in Madison County due to COVID-19 and there are currently 3,506 positive total cases. A total of 1,548 Madison County COVID-19 patients have been confirmed and released. There were not any Madison County COVID-19 deaths from Saturday to Sunday this past week.

Of the latest positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County from Saturday to Sunday, 15 were in their 30s, 12 in their 20s, and 11 in their 40s.

Granite City has the most overall positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County as of Sunday with 572, followed by Alton with 536 and Edwardsville with 462. Collinsville has 398 overall COVID-19 cases and Glen Carbon has 202, followed by Highland with 195. Godfrey has 193 total cases, Bethalto has 137 cases, Wood River has 111 cases, Madison has 94, Maryville has 77 and East Alton has 59 cases.

