EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Health Department (MCHD) announces that their COVID-19 vaccination clinics now accept walk-ins. Appointments are preferred to help with planning but walk-ins are now welcome. The need has been identified to add this option since some people need that flexibility.

This week, there are many appointments available at our mass vaccination site at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville as well as enough staff and vaccine to also accommodate anyone who would like to walk-in for their vaccine. On Tuesday, April 27th, the Collinsville site will hold early hours beginning at 8:30am and on Thursday, April 29th the Collinsville site will hold late hours until 6:00pm. All Collinsville clinic site times are open for scheduled appointments and for walk-ins.

Anyone who is 16 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination Clinics this week in Madison County:

Collinsville (Gateway Convention Center): April 25th-29th

To schedule an appointment, click the green appointment link at www.madisonchd.org.

If someone needs assistance scheduling their appointment, please call (618) 692-8954 ext. 2 on Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:30pm.

Minors who are 16-17 years old are only eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, must show a photo ID (e.g. driver’s license, school ID, etc.), proof of age, and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to their appointment. Additional details are listed on the scheduling link.

