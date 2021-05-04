EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Health Department (MCHD) announces that their COVID-19 vaccination clinics will expand to the largest number of locations to date during the week. There will be 5 locations with varying time options to help make getting the vaccine easy and accessible for the county.

Appointments are preferred to help with planning but walk-ins are welcome. The need was identified to add smaller vaccine clinic locations throughout the county. They have been well-received and helpful for people wanting the vaccine but unable to travel far to get one.

This week, both Pfizer and Janssen vaccine is available on separate days. Pfizer requires two doses at least 21 days apart. Single dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, will be offered at the May 9 & 10 clinics at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. A limited amount of Moderna vaccine is available for 2nd doses only by appointment only at the Madison County Health Department. Call (618) 692-8954 ext. 2 if needing the final dose of Moderna.

Vaccination Clinics this week in Madison County. Pfizer at all clinics unless otherwise noted.

Gateway Convention Center, Collinsville – May 4th (9am-5:30pm), 6th (8am-12pm and 3pm-7pm), 8th (9am-3pm), 9th (9am-3pm, Johnson & Johnson), 10th (8am-4pm, Johnson & Johnson)

Hamel Community Center, Hamel – May 4th, 9am-3pm

Bethalto American Legion Post #214 – May 7th, 9am-3pm

Edwardsville American Legion Post #199 – May 7th, 9am-3pm

Weinheimer Community Center, Highland – May 8th, 9am-3pm

To schedule an appointment, click the green appointment link at www.madisonchd.org.

If someone needs assistance scheduling their appointment, please call (618) 692-8954 ext. 2 on Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:30pm.

Minors who are 16-17 years old are only eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, must show a photo ID (e.g. driver’s license, school ID, etc.), proof of age, and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to their appointment. Additional details are listed on the scheduling link.

