EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County court system is again operating under safety restrictions as a result of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, according to Chief Judge William A. Mudge.

“Madison County is currently in substantial or high risk of COVID transmission," Judge Mudge said. "We follow the advice of our health department to ensure we are protecting the health and safety of everyone in our courthouses.

“The recent spike of positive cases in Madison County necessitated a change which requires everyone to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

“We continue to monitor the situation and will make changes, as needed, to keep everyone as safe as we can,” the judge said.

Currently, there is only one trial going on. Chief Criminal Judge Kyle Napp has ordered measures to keep jurors, participants, staff, and observers to stay at least six feet apart.

As of Aug. 10, the Madison County Health Department reported 85 new and confirmed cases of COVID.

For the first 10 days of August, the department reported 942 new cases, compared with 1,521 cases for all of July and 335 for the month of June.

