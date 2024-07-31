EDWARDSVILLE - A man who was initially charged with Falsely Making A Terrorist Threat and Cyberstalking has been sentenced.

The man - Richard K. Schneidewind, 41, of Troy, IL., was sentenced to one Class 1 felony after threats of bombing Granite City High School. The dates of the criminal actions were March 31, 2024, and April 2, 2024.

In Madison County Court, Schneidewind was sentenced to four years probation.

Part of his sentence is also a mental health evaluation and then any recommended treatment.

Schneidewind is also instructed to not go on any property of the Granite City School District.