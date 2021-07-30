EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County authorities have charged a man with five counts of child pornography and a count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Jordan A. Bradley, 18, of Madison, is charged with three class X felonies for allegedly reproducing or disseminating depictions of two acts of sexual penetration of a child and of one count of disseminating depiction of an adult male exposing the sex organs of a child.

Three of the counts accuse him of possessing the same material he is accused of disseminating. A class X felony is punishable by a prison term of between six and 30 years. The possession charges are punishable by a prison term of between two and five years.

The weapons charge claims he possessed a shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches in length. That charge is punishable by a prison term of between two and five years. Bail is set at $250,000.

Other Charges Have Been Filed Recently In Circuit Court:

EAST ALTON - Charles R. Gettleman, 40, of the 200 block of Victory Drive, East Alton, has been charged with aggravated domestic battery.

He allegedly choked a female family or household member on Wednesday. Bail was set at $75,000.

EAST ALTON - Charlie R. Hubbert, 37, of Granite City, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Wednesday. Bail was set at $15,000.

