GRANITE CITY - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that a death investigation continues as authorities probe the discovery of a body in a ditch in Granite City Thursday afternoon.

The decedent was identified by the Madison County Coroner's Office as James J. Marchioro, 50, of Mascoutah. He was found by a mowing crew that reported the discovery at 1:45 p.m. on June 16. The decedent was found lying near the edge of a roadway drainage ditch and lagoon off of Illinois Route 3, near St. Thomas Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Shane P. Liley at 2:47 p.m.

The decedent had been a resident at the nearby Chestnut Health Systems facility in Granite City, but had been reported missing by family members on June 12, 2016.

The Madison County Coroner's Office said an autopsy conducted earlier this morning failed to reveal a conclusive cause of death pending completion of the background investigation and further analysis. The autopsy did not indicate any overt evidence of violence or foul play. Routine alcohol and drug studies will be performed as part of the investigation.

The Granite City Police Department remain active participants in the investigation of this death. Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.