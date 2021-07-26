EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Coroner’s Office Chief Deputy Kelly Rogers confirmed there was a motorcycle fatality on Fosterburg Road at Serenity Drive in Alton on Monday, July 26, 2021.

The 911 call came into first responders at 6:23 a.m. Monday and the coroner’s office was called to the scene at 6:46 a.m. Madison County Coroner’s Chief Deputy Kelly Rogers said.

The Illinois State Police is working on the crash investigation and will release information later this afternoon.

Chief Deputy Rogers said the decedent was Matthew S. Foster, of Hartford, 55. Foster was pronounced dead at 7:15 a.m. on July 26, 2021, by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Madison Todd Ballard.

The death is also still under investigation by the Madison County Coroner’s Office. The coroner's office said next-of-kin have been notified.

The coroner's office said an autopsy examination will be scheduled to determine the cause of death. A final cause of death will be issued upon routine toxicological testing and autopsy findings. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

