EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified a woman that lost her life following a structure fire that occurred in the 1600 block of Nolte Place in Alton.

The victim is identified as:

LaDon Mick, 63 YOA

White/Female Friday, November 19, 2021

– DOB: 07/26/1958

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton, Illinois

Nonn said an autopsy was conducted today to aid in determining cause and manner of death as well as establishing a positive identification.

"The preliminary results of the examination showed that the decedent suffered from smoke inhalation," he said. "Routine toxicological testing will be performed. Those results remain pending at this time. A final cause of death will be issued upon completion of toxicological testing and investigation."

The case remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department, Alton Fire Department, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Funeral services are under the direction of Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home of Bethalto, Illinois.

More like this: