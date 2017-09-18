EDWARDSVILLE - The man involved in the fatal accident in the Mississippi River near the Alton Marina Saturday evening has been identified as Michael J. Karlas, 43, of Wood River.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an autopsy has been completed in the continued investigation of the death of a man who fell into the Mississippi River at the Alton Marina Saturday (September 16, 2017) evening.

Karlas was pronounced dead in the emergency department of Alton Memorial Hospital at 6:08 p.m., Saturday, September 16, 2017, after falling into the water while on the dock at the Alton Marina, the coroner said. The decedent was under water for approximately eight to ten minutes before he was recovered from the water by responding rescuers, the coroner added.

"An autopsy conducted this afternoon indicated that the decedent did die as a result of drowning. No conclusion is being made as to whether the incident was precipitated by a medical event pending further review of witness statements, the decedent’s medical history, and completion of routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs. The death is also being investigated by the Alton Police Department as well."

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Paynic Home for Funerals in East Alton, Illinois.

