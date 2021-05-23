HARTFORD - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn reported late Friday night that an investigation into a body that was recovered from the Mississippi River in Hartford is underway. The body was located by barge employees in the river at the Phillips 66 Loading Dock, Hartford, IL at 4:40 p.m. Friday. The decedent has been identified as one:

Edward J. Mahoney

White/Male, 27 YOA

Bethalto, IL., 62010

Mahoney was reported missing by his family in November 2020. Mahoney’s missing person case was currently being investigated by the Alton Police Department. There will be an autopsy examination scheduled at a later time.

The investigation of this death continues by the Hartford Police Department, Alton Police Department, Bethalto Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

