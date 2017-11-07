EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Coroner's Office has announced the identity of the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night in Edwardsville. Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn said the man who died after being struck is Raymond Kist, 56, of Hawthorn Woods, IL.

Kist was pronounced dead at 5:46 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2017, in the Emergency Department of Anderson Hospital in Maryville. The decedent was transferred by ambulance in cardiac arrest from the scene at the intersection of Commerce Drive and South State Route 157 in Edwardsville. Authorities were initially notified of the incident at 5:17 p.m.

The decedent was struck by a 2010 Ford Escape traveling northbound on State Route 157 as he attempted to cross the same roadway.

An autopsy has been scheduled to assist with the investigation. Routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will also be performed.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the death continues to be investigated by the Edwardsville Police Department with the assistance of the Metro-East Crash Assistance Team (MECAT). Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.

