EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Community Development is offering college and occupational training scholarships for low-income students who plan to attend school during the upcoming school year starting this fall.

The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships will be awarded to low-income students who are or will be attending an accredited Illinois university, community college, technical or vocational school. The CSBG will select five students to receive a $4,000 ($2,000 per semester) scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship should contact the college’s financial aid offices, their high school guidance counselor or visit Community Development’s website at https://www.madisoncountyil.gov/departments/community_development/community_services.php.

To be eligible, students must meet the block grant income guidelines as well as the other requirements as follows:

Candidates must provide proof of Madison County residency.

Candidates must meet income criteria Candidates must provide proof of gross income for the last 30 days for all household members ages 18 and older.

Family size 30-Day Income 1 $2,430 2 $3,287 3 $4,142 4 $5,000 5 $5,857 6 $6,713 7 $7,570 8 $8,427

For families with more than eight members, add $857 for each additional member.

Candidates must complete the College Application and CSBG Intake form.

Candidates must provide photo identification and social security card.

Candidates are required to submit a copy of college transcripts, or if just entering college, high school transcripts.

Candidates are required to submit a letter.

