EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Community Development is offering college and occupational training scholarships for low-income students who plan to attend school during the upcoming school year starting this fall.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships will be awarded to low-income students who are or will be attending an accredited Illinois university, community college, technical or vocational school. The CSBG will select five students to receive a $4,000 ($2,000 per semester) scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship should contact the college’s financial aid offices, their high school guidance counselor or visit Community Development’s website at https://www.madisoncountyil.gov/departments/community_development/community_services.php.

To be eligible, students must meet the block grant income guidelines as well as the other requirements as follows:

  • Candidates must provide proof of Madison County residency.
  • Candidates must meet income criteria Candidates must provide proof of gross income for the last 30 days for all household members ages 18 and older.

Family size

30-Day Income

1

$2,430

2

$3,287

3

Article continues after sponsor message

$4,142

4

$5,000

5

$5,857

6

$6,713

7

$7,570

8

$8,427

For families with more than eight members, add $857 for each additional member.

  • Candidates must complete the College Application and CSBG Intake form.
  • Candidates must provide photo identification and social security card.
  • Candidates are required to submit a copy of college transcripts, or if just entering college, high school transcripts.

Candidates are required to submit a letter.

More like this:

Oct 23, 2023 - Durbin, Duckworth Join Baldwin, House Members To Introduce Legislation To Lower Cost Of Community And Tech College

Oct 9, 2023 - SIUE Upward Bound Students Enjoy One-Stop College Shopping

Oct 25, 2023 - Davis, Clarke, Jackson, Kelly Establish Congressional Caucus to Support Predominantly Black Institutions

Nov 2, 2023 - YWCA to Host Trivia Night to Fund Free Community Programs

Oct 24, 2023 - Durbin, Waters Introduce Class Act To Give Students Defrauded By For-Profit Colleges Their Day In Court

 