EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County non-profit agencies are receiving $120,000 in CARES funding for COVID-19 relief.

Madison County Community Development received Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act, funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in an effort to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus.

“The funding was made available to assist in the recovery of COVID-19,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “These grants help to cover revenue loss. Nonprofits have greatly suffered and they are unable to hold fundraising events like they normally would, which often are the main sources of revenue.”

Madison County is distributing the federal virus relief money through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, making it easier to issue grants for coronavirus response.

Community Development received several public service applications for projects that will help not-for-profits in their efforts to prevent, prepare for and respond to the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, MCCD and the City of Alton will be funding a total of six public service grants totaling $120,000 — $20,000 each — to the following agencies:

Alton Senior Services Plus — Meals on Wheels

YWCA of Alton — Remote Learning Program

Riverbend Family Ministries in Wood River — Crisis Services

Soup-N-Share Outreach Program in Madison — Food Distribution

Refuge 4 Kids in Wood River —Trauma-Related Services

Main Street Community Center Edwardsville —Meals on Wheels

Refuge Executive Director Erin Bickle said her organization continues to see a record number of referrals from schools for children that have had a detrimental impact during their time at home due to COVID-19. Refuge serves children and their caregivers who have experienced the trauma of abuse, neglect, and violence through counseling, caregiver support, and education.

Bickle said that Refuge is seeing an increase in referrals due to the fact as children return to school after being isolated at home teachers are able to identify those in need of services.

“During these unprecedented times, we understand that there is an increased need due to crisis,” MCCD Administrator Trudy Bodenbach said. “Anyone who needs help, and not sure what services are available should contact the Madison County Referral Line at (618) 296-5300 to begin the referral process to find assistance for themselves or their family.”

