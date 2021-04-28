EDWARDSVILLE – Debbie Ming-Mendoza announced today that she intends to seek her third term as Madison County Clerk in 2022.

The incumbent County Clerk, Debbie Ming-Mendoza has convincingly won her previous two campaigns and looks forward to continuing to serve the residents of Madison County.

“Since taking over as Clerk in 2012 it has been my goal to provide excellent services to the County while holding the line on the spending, and my team and I have accomplished that while taking on even more responsibilities,” said Clerk Ming-Mendoza.

With the combination of the Madison County Recorder’s Office into the Clerk’s Office this year, Debbie and her team have built a funding method that is less reliant on funding from the County’s general fund which results in a savings to the taxpayers and is a model for other counties throughout Illinois.

One of the most important functions of the County Clerk’s office is in the running of elections, and that is where Debbie and her team have shined, “I’m so very proud of our efforts to ensure access to voting for all residents that ensure fair and free elections, it really is my passion,” said Clerk Ming-Mendoza.

State Representative Katie Stuart echoed that sentiment, remarking, “It was an honor to work with Debbie to expand opportunities for voters to cast a ballot during this pandemic. Debbie was instrumental in offering advice on the legislation that we passed last year and is dedicated to ensuring free and fair elections. There is no better Clerk in Illinois at running elections and I’m proud to support Debbie in her re-election efforts.”

State Senator Rachelle Crowe offered similar praise, “Madison County has some of the best run elections in the State, with ample access to cast a ballot and a seamless and smooth process for all voters, Debbie and her team ensure we have fair and free elections in Madison Count and I’m excited to support her in 2022.”

With broad, bi-partisan, support throughout Madison County, County Clerk Ming-Mendoza said she has a proven track record of success and fiscal responsibility.

“It has been my great pleasure and privilege to serve the people of Madison County these last eight years as Clerk, and I look forward to the opportunity serve four more years,” said County Clerk Ming-Mendoza. Debbie Ming-Mendoza lives in Granite City with her husband Mercie.

Debbie has two grandchildren from her son Richard and daughter-in-law Jeana, who also reside in Granite City.

