EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Clerk’s Office announces National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, a national day of action, established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) in 2020 to inspire civic engagement and encourage people to sign up to become a poll worker.

On August 1, 2024, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day aims to address the continued need for poll workers to sign up ahead of the general election in November to #HelpAmericaVote and strengthen our democratic Republic.

The Clerk’s Office has recently created an ad to recruit poll workers that will display over social media and other outlets in the next months.

Madison County Clerk Linda Andreas said watch the display and share it. Contact information is provided in the ad, however, you can sign up now by using the Madison County Clerk’s webpage at: www.madisoncountyil.gov/departments/county_clerk/elections/election_judges

