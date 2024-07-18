EDWARDSVILLE — The U.S. Department of State recently recognized the Madison County Clerk’s Office for meeting its annual inspection requirements for managing passport applications.

“Our Passport Services division received a special certificate of achievement proclaiming a 100 percent rating with zero penalties or deductions on the inspections, Circuit Clerk Tom McRae said.

While U.S. passports are issued by the U.S. Department of State, the Madison County Clerk’s Office is designated as an acceptance agent for U.S. Passport applications.

“Our office must pass an annual audit by the U.S. Department of State, during which our processes, effectiveness, safety and reliability are evaluated,” McRae said.

The Department of State’s Passport Services’ Office of Acceptance Facility Oversight (AFO) inspects passport acceptance facilities in four areas: Passport Application Acceptance Procedures, Information Security, Supplies and Signage, and Training. The AFO’s focus is on protecting the integrity of the passport issuance process.

During the inspection, the AFO has three goals. First, it determines management controls for noncompliance with written guidance provided by passport services. Second, it mitigates the risk of fraud and misfeasance/malfeasance. Finally, it identifies and reports systemic trends and assesses acceptance facilities’ compliance with Department of State regulations.

McRae said the report shows the office increased the number of passports processed by 65 percent from 2022 to 2023 with over 700 passports processed in Fiscal Year 2023.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This year we look to outpace that number,” he said. “Much of the increase can be attributed to the convenience of providing photos within the office.”

Deputy Clerks working in the Passport Services division are required to take a class and pass an annual exam for recertification.

McRae said the deputy clerks provide vital services to residents.

“I am proud that our office earned a 100 percent passing score on its annual inspection,” he said. “Their hard work and dedication is appreciated.”

He said the staff is always professional and prepared to help customers through the process of applying for a new passport or reviewing applications for renewing an existing passport, and taking passport photos.

“We are a one-stop location for passport services,” he said.

County residents are welcome to visit the facilities at the Madison County Courthouse, 155 Main St., Edwardsville, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to apply for or renew an existing passport.

“Having passed inspection with an exceptionally high score of 100 should assure customers needing passports that their applications are being executed by highly trained professionals,” McRae said.

More like this: