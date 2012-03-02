Bethalto, Illinois--Friday, MARCH 2, 2012— The Madison County Child Advocacy Center will host a free health safety and activity fair, March 31, 2012, at the Alton Square Mall to kick off Child Abuse Awareness month. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



The Kids Health and Safety & Activity Fair will be fun for the entire family. Come out and visit over 50 local vendors and experience live entertainment, featuring the magician Chris Carpunky. Magician Chris Carpunky will amaze and amuse the audience with comedy magic on the stage area in the Alton Square Mall, in front of Macys, Saturday; March 31st at 12:25 PM. This show is free and for all ages.



Other entertainment, which will be held on the stages sponsored by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union and Lewis and Clark Community College will include Creative Dance Studio, Lifehouse Community Church, Piasa Martial Arts, Alton Youth Symphony, and LCCC.

You won’t want to miss this fun filled event. Visit www.madco-cac.org/events for more information regarding vendors and events or call 296-5390 for more information about the Health Safety & Activity Fair and how you can become involved!





