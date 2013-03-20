The Madison County Child Advocacy Center is excited to share that preparations are nearly complete for the 2nd Annual Kids Health Safety & Activity Fair at Alton Square Mall to be held on Saturday April 13, 2013. Christy Schaper, Development Specialist for the agency said “This event was created to honor and celebrate Child Abuse Prevention Month (April) and bring together resources and information to strengthen our community making it a better and safer place to live and work. We ask so often for the support of local businesses and organizations in our community, this event has been created as a way to give back while raising awareness about a topic that we care about deeply.”

This event is open to the public has most activities FREE of charge to its participants and has a wide scope of attractions. April 13, 2013 the event will run from 10 am – 2 pm and will include vendors, games, prizes and goody bags to the first attendees! There is an Outdoor Safety Village, a 4KidsXKids Business Expo, A Cheerleading Camp (Registration forms are available on the Village of Godfrey Website) and stage entertainment at both ends of the mall, Macy’s and JC Penneys. There are special appearances from some fun mascots as well as better know characters such as Ronald Mc Donald. FREE Bike Helmets that will be given away to the first 300 attendees! “We are also excited to announce participation from Shop N Save and Cabela’s” says Schaper. Home Depot is back by popular demand with their Kids Workshop Crafts for Kids contributing nearly 500 kits for assembly at the fair.

A Sneak Peek at some attractions in The Outdoor Safety Village: St. Louis Children’s KidsFlight Helicopter, Mc Donald’s Scion for Karaoke & Playstation Gaming, Ridefinders, Car Seat Safety Checks, DARE, Project Alert, Safety Ville, Alton Fire Department & Smokehouse & MORE!

New to the Kids Fair this year are also parent and child educational seminars starting at 11:00 am on the Upper Level in the old Wellness Center. You can come and learn about “What your Child’s Behavior May Be Telling You” with Tenley McHarg from Safe From the Start and “Online Safety” courtesy of the Illinois Attorney General. Each presentation is approximately 15 minutes and content is appropriate for parents and children to attend together. These sessions are also free.

According to Schaper; “At this time, we are entirely full and have started a waiting list for the 2014 Kids Fair. Don’t miss the fun, there is something offered for everyone who attends. Bring your family out for the day and spend some quality time having fun.”

According to Tarra Winters, Prevention Specialist, Prevent Child Abuse Illinois, “The Agency will be receiving an award regarding the creation of this event at the State Child Abuse Prevention Month Kick Off Event April 1, 2013 at the Madison County Government Building at 10 am.”



The Child Advocacy Center provides professional intervention and supportive services to fight child abuse. Most importantly, it provides a safe haven for children to talk about the physical or sexual abuse they may have experienced and to help in limiting the number of times a child has to be interviewed. If you would like to learn more about the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, please find us on Facebook or www.madco-cac-org or call 618-296-5390. For More Information about this event & how you can be involved, you can reach Christy Schaper at 618-296-5398.

