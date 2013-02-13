The Madison County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) Friends Board accepted a new Board member to their group. Barbara Burrows is the owner of The Goddard School in Edwardsville, which opened in 2009 and has served over 400 local families. She has over 20 years of human resources experience in corporate America and is PHR (Professional Human Resources) certified.

Since her arrival in Edwardsville in 2006, Burrows has been involved in the Edwardsville High School Band Boosters, and played an active role in managing the Craft Fair, which was their major fundraiser. She joined the Edwardsville Rotary Club, became a Wish Granter for Make-A-Wish, held a Board position for the Metro Milers, participated on the family selection committee for the Habitat for Humanity, joined the Ed Glen Chamber Board and worked on various sub-committees to include the Halloween Parade. Most recently Burrows accepted the position of Board Member for the Children’s Museum.

In her past, Burrows was a Certified Sexual Assault Counselor, a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician, and held various Vice President roles for the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM) in the Chicago-land area.

Today, Burrows is involved in the day-to-day operations of The Goddard School in Edwardsville and in her spare time enjoys running and golf. Burrows has a daughter, Taylor, who attends Bard College in Massachusetts.

“I look very forward to helping children and families associated with the Madison County Child Advocacy Center,” said Burrows. “The work and service the Center provides to our community and the families who rely on the Center for assistance is invaluable. I’m proud to lend my time to such a worthy cause.”

The Child Advocacy Center provides professional intervention and supportive services to fight child abuse. Most importantly, it provides a safe haven for children to talk about the physical or sexual abuse they may have experienced and to help in limiting the number of times a child has to be interviewed. If you would like to learn more about the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, please find us on Facebook or www.madco-cac-org or call 618-296-5390

