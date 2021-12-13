EDWARDSVILLE — Chairman Kurt Prenzler issued a disaster proclamation on Monday for Madison County in response to a deadly tornado that took six lives after hitting an Amazon fulfillment center in Edwardsville.

“We in Madison County are still in shock and mourning about what happened on Friday night,” Prenzler said.

Prenzler toured the site on Monday with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy and other state and local leaders. Pritzker also declared a disaster proclamation for Madison County as well as the counties of Bond, Cass, Champaign, Coles, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Greene, Grundy, Iroquois, Jackson, Jersey, Kankakee, Lawrence, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell, and Woodford.

A disaster proclamation provides the region with additional resources and funding needed to help a community recover.

“We appreciate the immediacy of the response from the State and Governor,” Prenzler said.

The American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Edwardsville Community Foundation, and other nonprofits are also providing services to local residents.

