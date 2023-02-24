ALTON - Recently, Madison County Catholic Charities was voted #1 Best Local Non-Profit in our area. We were more than grateful to receive the Best of the Best award. To be one of the top three agencies and to stand among the tough competition is an honor.

Our staff works tirelessly at serving the community, so this award is especially meaningful and deserving. We are a small but mighty team of 10 staff.

Since 1941, our offices in Alton and Granite City have been serving Madison County, Jersey, Calhoun, and parts of Bond. We provide essential services including counseling, a food pantry, and mobile food pantry, help with the cost of medication, rent and utility assistance, ID’s for the homeless, and legal services.

Our mission is to provide hope and help to those in need and our goal is to be an example of God’s love for everyone who comes through our doors.

“We want to thank all of you who took the time to vote for our agency. 10 staff and 17 advisory board members are extremely thankful to have your support.” Said Area Director Denise Burton.

The upcoming annual Help On The Move fundraiser will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 6:00 – 11:00 p.m. at the Bluff City Grill in Alton. There will be dinner, activities, and music featuring Flip The Frog. Don’t forget our $10,000 raffle prize. Tickets for a chance to win the grand prize are being sold on our website https://cc.dio.org/events/madison-county-help-move-fundraiser.

For more information about Madison County Catholic Charities, to make a donation or to volunteer contact Denise Burton, Area Director at 618-462-0634 or burton_ccmc@cc.dio.org.

---