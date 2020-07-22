ALTON – It is with great disappointment that the Madison County Catholic Charities staff and advisory board have decided to cancel our August 15th fundraiser “Help on the Move” due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19. This was not an easy decision, but the safety of our guests, staff and volunteers is of upmost importance.

“Through the pandemic, Madison County Catholic Charities has remained open and is committed to helping the most vulnerable populations in our service area. We are seeing an increased number of people who need assistance whether they have been affected by illness or unemployment,” said Denise Brown, Madison County Catholic Charities Area Director

However, we are pleased to announce that the $10,000 raffle will still be held virtually via Facebook Live on Monday, August 17, at 1 p.m. Tickets are still available for the raffle at cc.dio.org. Raffle tickets are $25, or buy 2 get 1 free. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Sunday, August 16, 2020. Follow Catholic Charities on Facebook by searching “Catholic Charities Diocese of Springfield, Illinois” to watch the live stream event.

If you purchased a dinner ticket for the event, you can:

Exchange 1 dinner ticket for two raffle tickets and a chance to win $10,000; Convert the dinner ticket to a donation to Madison County Catholic Charities; or Request a full refund.

Article continues after sponsor message

Please contact Jackie Tucker at tucker_ccmc@cc.dio.org or 618-462-0634 and let her know how you would like to proceed.

Advertising

If you bought advertising for the event and would like to make it a donation, we would be grateful. If you would like a refund, please contact Jackie Tucker at tucker_ccmc@cc.dio.org or 618-462-0634.

Catholic Charities is privileged to touch the lives of thousands of people every year because of generous donors like you. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate these uncertain times. For more information please visit cc.dio.org.

More like this: