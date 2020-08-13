ALTON – Madison County Catholic Charities’ $10,000 raffle drawing will be held virtually via Facebook Live on Monday, August 17, at 1 p.m. Tickets are still available for the raffle at cc.dio.org.

Raffle tickets are $25, or buy 2 get 1 free. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Follow Catholic Charities on Facebook by searching “Catholic Charities Diocese of Springfield, Illinois” to watch the live stream event.

Proceeds from the raffle will go towards Madison County Catholic Charities’ programs.

