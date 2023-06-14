Letter To The Editor:

When younger, many of us were required to take one (1) hour of Physical Education each day of the week. If you attended an older middle school or high school as I did, and if your memories of the venerable gym locker resemble mine, the smells aggregated into a pungent odor.

Gym temperatures were predictable since heating or cooling locker rooms was not a high priority. Locker room floors were concrete and tile - cool to frigid in the winter; and, the lighting was dim and hot water for showers nonexistent. But the best evidence proving you had entered the locker room was the assortment of miss-matched athletic footwear and worn jerseys which, after a time, emitted a smell so odious one’s natural instinct was to hold your nose and gag. Naturally, had simple standards been established and enforced on a routine basis the old gym locker could have passed the “smell test.”

On May 2, the Government Relations Committee of the Madison County Board met again to consider Chairman Prenzler’s recommendations to open seats within County Administration. One gentleman, who had previously been disqualified by the Committee returned again to challenge the employment information used to reject his appointment for a position on the MESD Board. From my perspective, he got a cold shower.

The other gentleman, his second or third time before the Committee since January, was asked to serve by Chairman Prenzler on the Madison County Transit Board, a/k/a MCT. This gentleman spent his entire career, 45 years, in the transportation industry. As a competent businessman would be expected to produce, he brought copies of his profile providing each Committee member the chance to weigh his experience and skill sets. Unfortunately, most Committee members did not read the profile. One member indicated that they did not have sufficient time to read the profile; one member stated they worried about the gentleman’s ability to communicate with others; and finally, one member indicated the gentleman had never worked for a small company. A Committee vote was taken and by a 4-2 vote his nomination was rejected.

Most applicants would have been disappointed, bewildered, and even shocked. But that was not the case with this man. You see, before the Committee convened the gentleman was advised that the Government Relations Committee could find no criticism or objection to his nomination, other than he had written an article critical of their (Gov Rel Com) insensitivity in questioning of others' nominees. Translation. Fully qualified, but we (Gov Rel Com) don’t like to be criticized. Does it smell bad?

The most casual observer despises “Sting Operations” as mentioned above. It’s just like the old, dimly lit, odious-smelling locker room. It’s even more repugnant because the clear message this Committee sends to voters is that back-room deals trump the qualified person volunteering to work for the County for no salary. Further, it begs the question: if qualified professionals are rejected for Board positions, who are the applicants that are acceptable? Are they friends or family of previous or present elected office holders, friends of a friend, or campaign workers needing a plum job?

The chilling effect of political antics, on Madison County residents, results in the best-qualified professionals not stepping forward to volunteer for important Board appointments. That creates a pervasive odor and represents the sole reason so many people disdain politics.

The people of Madison County deserve the most qualified individuals for appointment to various Boards and Commissions. To appoint less qualified candidates is a public disservice and calls the Board(s) motives into question.

The Madison County Conservative Caucus

Dwight Kay, Executive Board

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

