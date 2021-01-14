EDWARDSVILLE — Chairman Kurt Prenzler is calling a special meeting Tuesday to discuss placing an advisory referendum on the ballot asking voters to reduce the size of the Madison County Board following the 2020 decennial U.S. Census.

“Successful organizations are always looking to improve,” Prenzler said. “This is something the voters should be asked.”

The County Board will meet at 5 p.m. via Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/madisoncountyiL to discuss a resolution to place a referendum on the April 6 ballot. The question will be “Shall the number of County Board members be reduced from the current 29 members following the 2020 Decennial Census?”

Prenzler said county boards have an opportunity after each decennial U.S. Census to adjust their size.

The Madison County Board has the maximum number of board members allowed by law – 29. There are only three other counties in Illinois with 29 county board members — St. Clair, Sangamon and LaSalle.

Voters were first empowered to elect board members under the 1970 Illinois Constitution.

Prenzler said district lines must be re-drawn to reflect population changes reported by the 2020 census and to ensure equal representation of residents.

“The taxpayers have told us, again and again, to do more with less,” Prenzler said.

Voters in November 2018 passed a referendum by a 2 to 1 margin to merge the offices of Recorder of Deeds and County Clerk.

