EDWARDSVILLE – At its November meeting Wednesday, the Madison County Board approved the $129,032,013 balanced budget presented by Chairman Alan J. Dunstan for the 2016 fiscal year which begins on December 1. The budget represents a reduction of more than $1 million from the previous year’s budget of $130,317,062.

Dunstan has submitted a balanced budget every year of his tenure as chairman. The 2016 budget includes a drop of 2.3 percent in the county’s portion of the property tax bill. Dunstan said the decrease in the tax levy will result in a cut in taxes for property owners in Madison County for the county portion of the property tax bill.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We were able to reduce the budget and the tax levy as a result of effective fiscal management and increased efficiencies,” the chairman said. “And importantly, we have been able to do this while preserving vital county services, including public safety programs.”

Dunstan said property taxes are one of the biggest concerns for taxpayers and the County Board has worked diligently over the past four years to hold the line on property taxes. “Madison County will actually levy less property tax in 2016 than it did four years ago,” Dunstan said. “It has been the priority of mine and the board to reduce our reliance on property taxes. I am proud to say we have demonstrated our ability to do this while still maintaining core county services and preserving the board’s commitment to fiscal responsibility.

The 2016 budget presented by Dunstan includes $6 million in capital projects, funded with past budget savings. Funding is included for major upgrades to the Heating, Cooling and Ventilation Systems in the Courthouse, Detention Home, Annex Facilities, and the correction of deficiencies at the Madison County Jail.

More like this: