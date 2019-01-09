EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler announced a Board of Review Examination will be held later this month at the Administration Building.

The examination will determine eligible candidates for appointment to the Board of Review in Madison County. The Board of Review consists of three citizens appointed by the County Board, to review the property assessments made by the Supervisor of Assessments.

Prenzler said the reason for the examination is that longtime Board of Review member Bessie Powers is retiring.

No person may serve on the board of review who is not qualified by experience and training in property appraisal and property tax administration. No person may serve on the board of review who has not passed an examination prepared and administered by the Illinois Department of Revenue to determine his or her competence to hold the office.

The Illinois Department of Revenue will administer the examination, pursuant to 35 ILCS 200/6-10 of the Property Tax Code. Examination scores are good for a period of three years from the date of the examination.

The examination will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 23 in the Madison County Administration Building, located at 157 North Main Street, Edwardsville. Application forms and information may be obtained by contacting the Human Resources Generalist Bruce Cooper at 618-296-4941. Individuals interested in taking the examination should contact Cooper by 10 a.m. the day prior to the examination to register.

