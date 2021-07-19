EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Board of Health is set to discuss parent-choice at its Wednesday meeting and if students should wear masks when they return to class this fall.

The Board of Health, which is comprised of the county board’s 29 members, will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. in the county board room of the Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville, to discuss a resolution “encouraging personal choice relating to masks in schools.”

The resolution states local school districts should allow parents to make the mask choice for their children and that masks can interfere with a child’s education and ability to communicate with teachers and fellow students.

Parents contacted board members seeking guidance on the issue, many of them saying it should be their choice if their child wears a mask or not.

The resolution states “all Boards of Education for school districts containing territory within Madison County are strongly encouraged to allow families the option of whether to have their students wear masks in school buildings and classrooms for the coming school year.”

