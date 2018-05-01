The purpose of this Report to the People is to provide information and assist with government transparency.

TAX CYCLE COMMITTEE-

A. PTELL- Chairman Prenzler will send his PTELL Resolution for a County Referendum to the Tax Cycle Committee for approval after Mr. Jeff Ezra reviews it for legal sufficiency. PTELL stands for Property Tax Limitation Law. How is the PTELL question brought to a county referendum? The county board (other than Cook and collar counties) decides to allow voters to choose if property tax extension increases should be limited. The county board can place the issue on the ballot at any election other than a consolidated primary election by passing an ordinance or resolution at least 79 days before the election. Madison County rejected PTELL in 1999. Greene County approved it in 2000 and MaCoupin County in 1996. Bond, Clinton, Montgomery ,and St. Clair Counties have yet to consider PTELL. More on PTELL in my next newsletter.

B. GIS Fees- Chairman Prenzler asked I research GIS parcel download and GIS document Recorder Fees. I’m in the process of researching and will provide my findings to the Tax Cycle Committee for their consideration.

PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT: COMPREHENSIVE PLAN MAYORAL INPUT: the committee reviews the comprehensive plan. At my request, Mayors’ input was included to ensure harmony between municipal and county planning. Many thanks to Mayor Adomite of Troy, Mayor Bloemker of Hamel, and Mayor l Patton of Edwardsville for sharing their experience and expertise.

TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE: HIGHLAND: (1) The County Board approved Mayor Michaelis’ request for the Resurfacing of Broadway Street. Madison County’s portion is $128,750. (2) I also support and press for adoption of Mayor Michaelis’ request for the Broadway/St. Rose/ Iberg/ Honor Parkway Roundabout. The committee will vote May 9. The county portion is $50,000.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

Madison County Board District Three

