Local blood drives need your help with blood donations for patients in area hospitals. Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is offering several opportunities to donate blood in Madison County.

Monday, October 17

Godfrey– First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Drive; 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 18

Edwardsville – YMCA, 1200 Esic Drive; 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 19

Collinsville – Sanford Brown College, 1101 East Port Plaza Drive; 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 20

Glen Carbon – Our Health Club & Spa, 4 Cougar Drive; 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call (618) 659-0542 or appointments may be scheduled online at www.bloodcenterIMPACT.org Walk-ins are also always welcome. Please make sure you have a photo ID with you.

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) is a not-for-profit provider of blood and blood components to hospitals throughout the St. Louis region, and beyond. In our region, MVRBC is the provider to Anderson Hospital, Gateway Regional Medical Center, Saint Anthony’s Health Center and St. Joseph’s Hospital, as well as the SSM Health Care hospitals (including Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital) in the Metro West. In 2010, MVRBC merged with Central Illinois Community Blood Center, based in Springfield. Together, the organization serves 75 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.

