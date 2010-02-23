(Edwardsville, IL - February 23, 2010) Madison County Blood Drives Week of March. Local blood drives need your help with blood donations for patients in area hospitals. The Central Illinois Community Blood Center is offering several opportunities to donate blood in Madison County.

Monday, March 1 Godfrey– Evangelical Elementary School, 1212 West Homer Adams Parkway; 2PM – 6PM. Thursday, March 4 Alton – Heartland Baptist Church, 4500 Humbert Road; 3:30PM – 7PM Appointments at any blood drive or the donor center may be scheduled online at www.CICBC.org - http://www.CICBC.org or by calling 618-659-0542. Walk-ins are also always welcome. Please make sure you have a photo Id with you. The Central Illinois Community Blood Center is a not-for-profit organization that provides blood to 19 area hospitals.

Blood collected at these drives is intended for local hospitals. For more information about blood drives, blood facts, blood types please check out the Web site at www.CICBC.org - http://www.CICBC.org . Please give what’s in your heart and donate blood.

Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital – Lincoln • Anderson Hospital – Maryville • Boyd Memorial Hospital – Carrollton • Carlinville Area Hospital –Carlinville • Gateway Regional Medical Center – Granite City • Greenville Regional Hospital – Greenville • Hillsboro Area Hospital – Hillsboro • Hopedale Medical Complex – Hopedale • Illini Community Hospital – Pittsfield • Kenneth Hall Regional Hospital – East St. Louis • Memorial Hospital – Belleville • Memorial Medical Center – Springfield • Pana Community Hospital – Pana • Passavant Area Hospital - Jacksonville• Saint Anthony’s Health Center Alton• St. John’s Hospital – Springfield • St. Joseph’s Hospital – Highland • Taylorville Memorial Hospital – Taylorville • Touchette Regional Hospital – Centreville

