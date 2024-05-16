EDWARDSVILLE - Three domestic battery cases filed in Madison County include one man charged with strangling and kicking a pregnant woman and two other separate felony cases.

Ricky L. Holman-Littlefield, 24, of St. Louis, was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery. On April 20, 2024, Holman-Littlefield reportedly strangled and kicked a family or household member in the abdomen while knowing they were pregnant.

Holman-Littlefield faces a Class 2 felony for aggravated domestic battery and a Class 3 felony for aggravated battery in the case presented by the Granite City Police Department. He was remanded to jail to be held for his initial appearance in court.

Sean J. Heinemeier, 40, of Highland, was charged with his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery. On April 25, 2024, Heinemeier allegedly struck a family or household member “about the face and head, causing bruising and lacerations,” according to court documents.

Heinemeier had previously been convicted of domestic battery in 2020 in Madison County. The Highland Police department presented his latest case, in which he was charged with a Class 4 felony and granted pretrial release from custody.

Kenneth L. Ball, 52, of Collinsville, was charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. On April 23, 2024, Ball allegedly placed his hands on the victim’s neck and applied pressure, thereby intentionally strangling the victim, who was a household or family member of Ball.

The Collinsville Police Department presented the case against Ball. He faces a Class 2 felony for aggravated domestic battery and a Class A misdemeanor for domestic battery. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail to be held until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

