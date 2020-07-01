EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Bar Association presented checks to two local organizations for their dedication and support assisting individuals affected by the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Madison County Bar Association donated $1,000 to Main Street Community Center executive director Sara Berkbigler. The Main Street Community Center is in Edwardsville, Illinois and has been on the forefront of feeding the residents of Madison County during this difficult time.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Madison County Bar also gave $1,000 to Crisis Food Center manager Nick Kessinger. Crisis Food Center is located in Alton, Illinois and has also been influential in aiding those in need.

Both organizations have been instrumental in helping members of their respective community with the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown.

Madison County Bar Association President, Adam Bragee, said that “the Madison County Bar Association wanted to recognize the dedication of these local organizations. They have been on front lines supporting individuals most affected by the pandemic and resulting shutdown. It is important to our organization to give back to our community.”

More like this: