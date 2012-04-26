The Madison County Bar Association is celebrating Law Day by connecting lawyers and judges to students throughout the county. May 1st is Law Day. President Dwight Eisenhower established the first Law Day in 1958 to mark the nation's commitment to the rule of law. In 1961, Congress issued a joint resolution designating May 1 as the official date for celebrating Law Day. Every president since has issued a Law Day proclamation on May 1 to celebrate the nation's commitment to the rule of law.

The 2012 Law Day theme, "No Courts, No Justice, No Freedom," underscores the importance of the courts and their role in ensuring access to justice for all Americans. “This year, more lawyers and judges are speaking to students than in prior years thanks to the efforts of our Law Day Chair, Amy Meyer,” according to Madison County Bar President Ron Foster. Foster stated: “The willingness of our members to volunteer their time once again to help people learn about the law shows the importance of justice for all.”

The following members of the Madison County Bar are speaking to students at school assemblies for Law Day:

Rob Edmonds and Jessica Koester – Lincoln Middle School, Edwardsville – May 3 rd

Laura Althardt and Christine Kovach – Holy Cross Lutheran, Collinsville – May 1 st

Hon. Barb Crowder– Alton High School – May 2 nd

Rene Bassett Butler – Zion Lutheran, Bethalto – May 1 st

Mike Meehan – St. Elizabeth’s, Granite City –April 30 th f

Kathleen Hammock – Trinity St. Paul, Worden – May 4 th

Tara Kucher and Katie Hubbard – Coolidge Middle School, Granite City – May 4 th

Tara Kucher and Katie Hubbard – Grigsby Middle School, Granite City – May 4 th

Laura Althardt and Bob Marcus – St. Boniface, Edwardsville – May 2 nd

Beth Bauer – Maryville Christian – May 1 st

Patrick King and Emily Johnson – St. Ambrose, Godfrey – April 30 th

Amy Meyer – Ss Peter and Paul, Alton – May 1 st

Roy Anderson – St. Paul Lutheran, Troy – April 30 th

Amy Meyer, Rene Butler and Chris Donohoo – Roxana Jr. High – May 3 rd

Hon. David Hylla – Highland Middle School – May 1 st

Hon. Barb Crowder – Cassens Grade School, Glen Carbon – May 3 rd

Heather Mueller-Jones – Dorris Intermediate, Collinsville – April 25th

Further information is available at www.madcobar.com

