MADISON COUNTY BAR ASSOCIATION LAWYERS TEACH STUDENTS FOR LAW DAY
The Madison County Bar Association is celebrating Law Day by connecting lawyers and judges to students throughout the county. May 1st is Law Day. President Dwight Eisenhower established the first Law Day in 1958 to mark the nation's commitment to the rule of law. In 1961, Congress issued a joint resolution designating May 1 as the official date for celebrating Law Day. Every president since has issued a Law Day proclamation on May 1 to celebrate the nation's commitment to the rule of law.
The 2012 Law Day theme, "No Courts, No Justice, No Freedom," underscores the importance of the courts and their role in ensuring access to justice for all Americans. “This year, more lawyers and judges are speaking to students than in prior years thanks to the efforts of our Law Day Chair, Amy Meyer,” according to Madison County Bar President Ron Foster. Foster stated: “The willingness of our members to volunteer their time once again to help people learn about the law shows the importance of justice for all.”
The following members of the Madison County Bar are speaking to students at school assemblies for Law Day:
- Rob Edmonds and Jessica Koester – Lincoln Middle School, Edwardsville – May 3rd
- Laura Althardt and Christine Kovach – Holy Cross Lutheran, Collinsville – May 1st
- Hon. Barb Crowder– Alton High School – May 2nd
- Rene Bassett Butler – Zion Lutheran, Bethalto – May 1st
- Mike Meehan – St. Elizabeth’s, Granite City –April 30th f
- Kathleen Hammock – Trinity St. Paul, Worden – May 4th
- Tara Kucher and Katie Hubbard – Coolidge Middle School, Granite City – May 4th
- Tara Kucher and Katie Hubbard – Grigsby Middle School, Granite City – May 4th
- Laura Althardt and Bob Marcus – St. Boniface, Edwardsville – May 2nd
- Beth Bauer – Maryville Christian – May 1st
- Patrick King and Emily Johnson – St. Ambrose, Godfrey – April 30th
- Amy Meyer – Ss Peter and Paul, Alton – May 1st
- Roy Anderson – St. Paul Lutheran, Troy – April 30th
- Amy Meyer, Rene Butler and Chris Donohoo – Roxana Jr. High – May 3rd
- Hon. David Hylla – Highland Middle School – May 1st
- Hon. Barb Crowder – Cassens Grade School, Glen Carbon – May 3rd
- Heather Mueller-Jones – Dorris Intermediate, Collinsville – April 25th
Further information is available at www.madcobar.com
