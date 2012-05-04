On May 1, 2012 the Madison County Bar Association held its annual Law Day Luncheon, chaired by Amy M. Meyer. At the luncheon, the Madison County Bar Association presented the Liberty Bell award to Calvin D. Brown, President of the Edwardsville branch of the NAACP. Madison County Bar President, Ron Foster stated, “the Liberty Bell Award is the highest honor given by the association to a non-lawyer who promotes a better understanding of the rule of law, encourages greater respect for law and the courts and stimulates a sense of civic responsibility. Mr. Brown was recognized today for his efforts in advancing those areas here in Madison County, and, as such, we are proud to make him this year’s winner of the Madison County Bar Association’s Liberty Bell Award.”

Alton Police Chief David Hayes received the Illinois State Bar Associations 2012 Law Enforcement Award in recognition of his dedication and commitment to Illinois law enforcement.

The lawyers who volunteered to teach at People's Law School also received plaques for teaching the public at the free programs. Those recognized were Judge Barb Crowder for explaining court programs; Judge Kyle Napp for rights at traffic stops; Bonnie Levo on estate planning; Leonard Berg for trusts for disabled children; Will Asa and Beverly Yang on collection law; Angela Donohoo on custody and child support; and Jennifer Shaw on civil unions.

The bar members speaking to area school students during this week, in recognition of Law Day, were also recognized by Law Day Chair, Amy M. Meyer. Meyer stated, "The number of schools participating in the program, which pairs attorneys with government classes during the week of May 1st, has doubled in the past three years; this year reaching more than 20 area schools. Meyer credited growth of the program to the positive experiences attorneys bring back from students and the teachers' and students' opportunity to receive an attorney's insight into the legal system. The Madison County Bar members who spoke to area schools this year include:

Rob Edmonds, Jessica Koester, Laura Althardt, Christine Kovach, Rene Butler, Mike Meehan, Kathleen L. Hammock, Tara W. Kucher, Katie Hubbard, Bob Marcus, Beth A. Bauer, Patrick King, Emily Johnson, Amy M. Meyer, Roy Anderson, Chris Donohoo, Katherine M. Smith, Honorable Barbara L. Crowder, and Honorable David A. Hylla.

