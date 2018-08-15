EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Associate Judge Jennifer Hightower is partnering with the Madison/Venice NAACP and the Quad City Community Development to host a Back To School Event for 200 youth in the Madison/Venice communities.

Children will receive backpacks and school supplies. Also children will enroll in the Illinois Chip Program, designed to collect personal information to assist parents and law enforcement should a child be abducted. The August 16 Back to School Event will be held at the Quad City Community Development Center, 1634 7th Street, Madison, Illinois from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Article continues after sponsor message

The evening will include 200 youth receiving backpacks and enrolling in the Illinois Chip Program, as well as food, refreshments and live music. “We are so pleased to work in collaboration with Judge Hightower, representatives of the Illinois Chip Program, volunteers and donors, to provide backpacks for our school age children. Judge Hightower spends an enormous amount of time volunteering in the Madison/Venice communities, providing humanitarian service to children and citizens,” said Yolanda Crochrell, Director of the Quad City Community Development.

“We are committed to ensuring that our children have the necessary supplies to begin the school year. We want to thank the many donors and supporters and specifically, Judge Jennifer Hightower, our main sponsor,” said NAACP President John Henry Williams.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to give back to our children and to assist with school supplies. We all have an obligation to support our youth, and I am looking forward to spending the evening, encouraging them to begin the school year with a positive attitude and a commitment to giving their best every day,” said Judge Jennifer Hightower.

More like this: